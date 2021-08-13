Skip to Content
Permit allows to grow cannabis adjacent to new Santa Maria high school

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Career Technical Education/Agricultural Center plans to have a new neighbor adjacent from the new high school.

The Santa Maria Joint Union High School District recently became aware of a permit to grow 20 acres of cannabis -- neighboring the 25-acre high school.

The school board and district officials are opposed to the permit and is working to submit a letter to the Santa Barbara County Planning and Development Department.

