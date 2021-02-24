Burglar arrested in Lompoc

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

LOMPOC- Calif.- The Lompoc Police Department were dispatched to Surf Connection late Wednesday morning due to a front glass break alarm that went off inside the store.

The front door of the store was shattered and it appeared that several stacks of jeans had been stolen.

Based on surveillance from within the business, as well as nearby surveillance cameras, the subject was last seen running into a parking lot of a nearby motel. LPD Detectives were able to review even more nearby surveillance and established the room the suspect had entered. Michael Limon was then contacted by police. Limon had confessed to the crime according to LPD.

All of the jeans were recovered. Limon was arrested and taken to the LPD. He was later released with a citation due to the statewide emergency $0 bail policy.

The total cost of the jeans that were stolen was $1232.00. The damage to the window was $766.00