Shooting in Lompoc leaves victim in critical condition

LOMPOC, CALIF.- Around 9:07 Monday night, Lompoc Police responded to shots being fired near North N Street and O Street.

While officers were responding they recieved a call stating that one person had been shot. Police found a 17 year-old Hispanic male that had been shot once.

The victim was transported to a nearby trauma center. He is believed to be in critical but stable condition.

Police believe the shooting is gang related. If anyone knows any information regarding the shooting you're asked to call the Lompoc Police Department.