City of Solvang adjusts to Santa Barbara County’s purple tier amid COVID-19

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

SOLVANG, Calif. – Solvang is adjusting to increased restrictions from Santa Barbara County’s move into the purple tier.

Dozens from around California booked their reservation for this weekend at the Landsby in Solvang, but their plans are changing as Santa Barbara County falls back into the state's most restrictive tier of COVID-19 restrictions.

60 reservations were booked, but many canceled after Gov. Gavin Newsom’s announcement yesterday, putting The Landsby down to only 17 reservations.

General manager Barry Prescott says he was hoping the county was going to remain in the red tier at least through the holidays, as it was fully booked the week of Thanksgiving, but it is no longer the case and the hotel has many vacancies.

In less than 48 hours, the hotel and restaurant has already seen a tremendous financial hit.

“Since 12 noon yesterday, we’ve lost $29,000 in room revenue and $20,000 in food and beverage, just in that 48 hours,” said Prescott. “It’s very quick and decisive, you know we got a problem. “

This impact comes after the losses it has already taken during earlier restrictions and shut downs.

One group of tourists we spoke to today came from San Diego County to get away from the purple tier restrictions, as they hoped to enjoy their time in the Central Coast.

Now they are trying to figure which spots are open and closed for their remainder of their stay here.