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Brush fire broke out in Santa Barbara Thursday night

Incendio en hotel de Indian Wells provoca la evacuacion de 300 huespedes
KYMA
By
June 18, 2026 11:24 pm
Published 11:16 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.-Firefighter on the road responded to a vegetation fire in Santa Barbara Thursday evening.

At  7:45 p.m., Santa Barbara County fire crews were dispatched to the 1200 block of North San Marcos road after reports of a brush fire.

According to Noozhawk, the fire was burning beneath power lines in the area.

Southern California Edison is also reporting a power outage near North San Marcos road and Cathedral Oaks Road, affecting approximately 935 customers Thursday.

There is currently no estimated  time for power to be restored.

Firefighters were able to stop the fire’s forward progress, preventing it from spreading further.

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