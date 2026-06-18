Santa Barbara Artist’s Peace Crane Takes Flight on New USPS Stamp

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - A simple piece of paper is carrying a message far beyond the classroom.

Third graders at Foothill Elementary in Santa Barbara are learning how every fold can become part of a bigger story — one centered on creativity, connection, and peace.

Artist Sue DiCicco, founder of the Peace Crane Project, visited the classroom to guide students through the traditional art of origami, showing them how a square sheet of paper can transform into something meaningful.

“I like people who teach really fun stuff that most people don’t notice is so fun,” said Foothill Elementary student Liam Delaney.

For years, DiCicco has helped students around the world fold cranes as symbols of hope and peace. Now, one of the cranes she created appears on the United States Postal Service’s new International Peace Forever stamp.

The stamp features a paper crane, a symbol DiCicco hopes will continue traveling far beyond the hands that created it.

During the classroom lesson, students carefully followed each fold, discovering how patience and creativity can turn a simple piece of paper into a message they can share.

The students also learned their cranes could travel — carrying their own stories to people they may never meet.

For DiCicco, the impact of each crane is not measured by how far it goes, but by the connections it creates along the way.