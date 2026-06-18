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Foresters stay hot with dramatic 9th inning comeback win

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Entenza Design
Janusek is the hero with game-winning hit
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Published 11:21 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Brady Janusek ripped a bases-clearing, 3-run double with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning to complete a 5-4 comeback win for the Santa Barbara Foresters over the San Diego Waves.

Sawyer Farr just beat the throw to set off a wild celebration as the Foresters make it 6 straight wins as they improve to 10-1 on the summer.

The Foresters made a costly error in the top of the first inning that led to 3 unearned runs.

But the Foresters slowly chipped away at the deficit behind Chris Newstrom . He roped an RBI double in the first inning and delivered an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth inning.

(Pitcher Zane Burns worked 5 innings and struck out 9 batters. Entenza Design).

Joey Wittig picked up the win in relief by pitching a scoreless top of the ninth inning.

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Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

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