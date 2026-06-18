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Local Forecast

Cool Friday, cloudy Father’s Day weekend

KEYT
By
Published 3:09 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Friday will be the coolest day of the week with little to no clearing.

There will be minimal changes Saturday, then slight warming on Sunday.

Onshore flow will weaken slowly through Monday.

High pressure will move into the west coast next week.

Coastal areas will warm into the high 70s through late next week as valleys will be nearing 90.

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Evan Vega

Evan Vega is the First Alert Forecaster for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Evan, click here.

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