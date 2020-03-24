Skip to Content
Santa Maria - North County
By
Published 12:08 pm

Local restaurant owners confused over health regulations in light of coronavirus

SM Business
Patricia Martellotti

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Local restaurant owners in Santa Maria have expressed concern over health regulations in light of the distancing guidelines since the coronavirus outbreak.

NewsChannel 12 speaks with owners at La Coqueta to find out the challenges they’re facing.

The director of the Environmental Health Department shares what restaurant owners should know in order to maintain a safe environment as the virus spread continues.

Coronavirus / Health

Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martelotti is a reporter at KEYT|KCOY|KKFX.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply