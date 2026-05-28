Ice Cream Fundraiser Helping With Therapy Costs in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - A local ice cream business is helping to raise funds for low cost or free therapy sessions in Santa Barbara.

Mr. Softee in downtown Santa Barbara is supporting mental health awareness month with a special Oreo Mint Swirl.

The ice cream shops says 100 percent of the proceeds will go to the New Beginnings non-profit.

It provides many services including a safe overnight parking program for those living in their vehicles, and for this fundraiser, the donation will help with therapy sessions which often are too costly for those in need.

These funds will allow someone who needs a therapy session to "pay what they can" based on their budget.

New Beginnings Clinical Director Sara Bazan said, "really it is about building community, building those collaborations. New Beginnings collaborates with other non-profits in town I am always calling them for referrals and one of the things people don't know about New Beginnings is we do children, we do families, we do couples (therapy)."

With this promotion, clients can afford the therapy sessions.

Mint green was chosen because green is the special color for mental health awareness.

The fundraiser is going through the end of the month.

Mr. Softee is at 925 State Street and throughout the year also has similar fundraisers including for breast cancer research.

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