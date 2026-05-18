Public Input Sought for Santa Barbara Waterfront Plan

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - The City of Santa Barbara is looking at the long range plans for its waterfront, especially considering environmental factors that are hitting the coastlines in very apparent areas.

A Waterfront Adaptation Survey looks ahead to the next 30 years. The deadline to add input is Monday, May 18th.

It will contribute to the city's plan to redesign and utilize areas including the beach, parks, paths and parking for the long-term future of Santa Barbara’s Waterfront.

The city says coastal flooding, shoreline erosion, and sea level rise at top concerns.

It has identified areas that are showing impacts of harsh storms and high tidal overflow, especially during the winter months.

Priorities include beach access, recreation, boating, natural habitats, and essential coastal infrastructure.

There are also several area that are vital to the economy including commercial and recreational boating, restaurant and retail locations.

A draft plan is anticipated for public release in Spring 2027.

Funding for this project is provided by the California Coastal Commission, California Coastal Conservancy, and City of Santa Barbara.

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