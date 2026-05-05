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Santa Barbara - South County

Green Lights are On at Night for Mental Health Awareness Month

A green light campaign on many buildings is creating awareness during Mental Health Month.
John Palminteri
A green light campaign on many buildings is creating awareness during Mental Health Month.
By
May 5, 2026 2:00 pm
Published 2:25 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – You may have noticed buildings around Santa Barbara County with green lights on at night.

It is part of an awareness campaign for the month of May which is Mental Health Month.

The department of Behavioral Wellness says it has many community partners joining in to light the county up with green lights.

This includes the District Attorney's Office, the County Courthouse, the Police Department, the Office of Emergency Management, and the Food Bank of Santa Barbara County.

The county will be holding many events supporting mental wellness and offering outreach for mental health screenings.

There will also be training for psychological first aid.

Experts say no one is alone in facing mental health challenges. This year's national theme, "More Good Days, Together" encourages us all to reflect on what a "good" day looks like, personally and for our communities.

Mental health is essential to overall health and well-being. Studies show, 20 percent of the population will experience a mental health condition in any given year.

For more information go to: Santa Barbara County Office of Behavioral Wellness

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John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3-12. To learn more about John, click here.

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