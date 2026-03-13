“Happy Trails” to Josiah “Si” Jenkins, who passed away on Thursday

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - The Santa Barbara community is mourning the loss of a real Western patriarch, Josiah "Si" Jenkins.

His namesake son, Josiah Jenkins, confirmed word his father's death to Your News Channel and shared a prepared obituary that stated Si passed away peacefully at Cottage Hospital "after a long fulfilling life."

Courtesy: John Palminteri/KEYT

Si was a fourth generation Santa Barbaran and was among the last real cowboys on our coast.

He was also known for his commitment to the horse community through Jedlicka's Saddlery.

"He started his career at Jedlicka’s in 1946 as a sweep out boy. He progressed up the chain of

command to become manager in the 1960’s and owner in the 1970’s," the family shared.

The business, which still operates today in Los Olivos, is one of the oldest Western apparel shops in California.

Si was affiliated with numerous boards, associations and, riding groups over the decades, including lifetime member of Santa Barbara County Riding Club. And, he served as a member and past president of Santa Barbara Trail Riders since 1958 and served over 18 years on the board of the 19th District Agricultural Association (Earl Warren Showgrounds).

That last mention came as an appointment by then-Governor Ronald Reagan under the Division of Fairs and Expositions.

Si was instrumental in the Fiesta Stock Horse Show and Rodeo. In 2013 he and Karen, his wife of 65 years, were honored as the image on that year's poster for Old Spanish Days. That same year, Josiah served as El Presidente.

Josiah "Si" Jenkins was 92-years-old.

The family added, that donation’s in Si’s memory can be made to the:

Santa Barbara Carriage Museum or Rancheros Visitadores Memorial Fund

P O Box 1587 P O Box 1859

Santa Barbara, CA 93102 Santa Ynez, CA 93460