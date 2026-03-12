Community ‘Angels’ Help a Senior Citizen After His Car Was Destroyed by Reckless Driver

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Ivan Rasmussen has seen quite a bit in his 91 years, including the "I have a Dream" speech by Dr.Martin Luther King. But he has never seen the generosity he received recently in Santa Barbara.

These days after a sweeping career teaching, providing services abroad to nations in need and taking care of his health, he was still driving and enjoying his daily routine.

In late February however, his parked vehicle, about 23 years old and wearing down, was destroyed by a reckless driver. Ivan came out of his senior housing that night with police lights blinking on De la Guerra St. and car parts on the ground. Another vehicle was also mashed up.

With limited funds, there was no immediate plan for a replacement.

His story made it to social media and thousands of people saw it. Hundreds commented to offer help where they could.

The plan became a reality when the non-profit Adam's Angels knew of a recently donated 2002 Infinity that needed a little sprucing up and a safety check. With that it was ready to go.

The call was made to Ivan who had no idea this kind of generosity and community outpouring was going on. The car was delivered in a heartwarming presentation.

Now he is back into his routine working out at the YMCA, going to the Farmers Market and UC Santa Barbara basketball games when they are playing. He missed one game after the wreck, but had the "new" car in time for the final game of the year in the Thunderdome on campus, where he sat at half court.

Adam's Angels was formed during the COVID crisis to help seniors, veterans and the homeless as a priority with food, necessities and other forms of care as needed. Annually a holiday season dinner is served to over 400 with the help of volunteers and donations.

