Our Lady of Guadalupe Church Plans Procession and Unity after Vandalism

Santa Barbara, Calif. (KEYT) - Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church is set for a processional Thursday evening as part of the traditional Feast Day events in Santa Barbara

This comes after recent vandalism with a shrine on the church property badly damaged by a man police arrested who was allegedly hitting it with a large hammer.

The violent attack damaged the face and hands of Our Lady of Guadalupe - Virgin Mary, in a location that is often surrounded by flowers and candles throughout the year. It is accessible to the public at all hours.

There was also damage to church doors and some interior areas of the church.

The processional will be at Ortega Park on Ortega St. at Salsipuedes Street next to Santa Barbara Junior High. It begins with a Rosary at 6 p.m. followed by the procession at 6:30 p.m. It will proceed over to the church.

Hundreds are expected to take part.

Friday there will be a day of special masses starting at 4 a.m.

The Feast Day of Our Lady of Guadalupe is celebrated annually on December 12th, commemorating the Virgin Mary's apparitions to Saint Juan Diego in Mexico in 1531, with large celebrations including Masses, processions, and cultural festivals, especially by Mexican communities and Catholics worldwide. This day honors her as the "Queen of Mexico and Patroness of the Americas," marked by traditions like presenting roses and displaying her image.

Going forward the church is seeking funds for additional security, lighting and cameras.

