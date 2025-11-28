Shoppers Compare In-Person & Online Sales for Best Holiday Deals

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - While fast shopping online is a quick fix for some people, in-person is still unmatched for the real-life experience.

That's the annual holiday split that's underway now.

If there was any evidence of the strength on in-person shopping, it was at many outlet centers and some traditional department stores on the Central Coast.

There were 6 a.m. store openings today, with lines forming last night to be the first to get the best deals or an early bird price.

Throughout the day early season discounts have been found with customers saying a 20 percent sale price is good, but 50 percent or more will definitely get them through the door.

Goleta's Camino Real Marketplace and the Collection in Oxnard were solid with cars all day.

Downtown Santa Barbara has the Paseo Nuevo with some chain stores and many specialty shops but it does not have the once-popular anchor stores, Macy's and Nordstrom.

The remaining Macy's in Santa Barbara is at the La Cumbre Plaza, which also has many art and home furnishings choices.

The Game Seeker will have its Grand Opening in a new location Saturday at 920 State Street. Up the way on the same block, the Italian Pottery Outlet has a storewide 20 percent off sale through Monday. In the 400 block Zoe Bikini is a boutique that includes dresses, jewelry and trucker hats with large colorful hearts. It is closing out in the next month and items are selling at a reduced price.

Nationwide sales online are already showing a strong start according to analysts in many states.

