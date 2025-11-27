Magnitude 3.2 earthquake recorded in the waters north of Santa Barbara Island Thursday

CHANNEL ISLANDS REGION, Calif. (KEYT) – A 3.2 magnitude earthquake was recorded 16 kilometers due north of Santa Barbara Island in the waters off the coast of California Thursday.

The image below, courtesy of the U.S. Geological Survey, shows the epicenter of the quake as the orange circle and the small grey island south of the spot is Santa Barbara Island, the smallest island part of Channel Islands National Park.

Thursday's earthquake had a recorded depth of 5.4 kilometers and joins a busy seismological day for the western United States.

A 6.0 magnitude earthquake was recorded earlier in the day near Anchorage, Alaska and a pair of notable earthquakes, magnitudes 3.9 and 4.0, were recorded in the same location just south of San Juan Batista, northeast of Salinas, California.

That magnitude 6.0 Alaska earthquake, dubbed 'Shakesgiving' by some online, was the largest to hit that part of the the nation's most earthquake-prone state since 2021 reported KTUU.

Satellite image of Santa Barbara Island taken by the European Space Agency's Copernicus Sentinel-2 in 2019

The image below, courtesy of the U.S. Geological Survey, shows the location of the smaller local earthquake as the orange circle with fault lines shows as the red lines. The major San Andreas plate boundary is shows as the thick series of red lines in the top right corner of the image.

The final image, also courtesy of the U.S. Geological Survey, shows the topography of the sea floor in the Channel Islands region with fault lines demarcated by red lines.

For a look at all earthquakes over magnitude 2.5 in the last day worldwide, visit the U.S. Geological Survey's Latest Earthquake map here.