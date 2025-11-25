Hundreds of Bike Riders Get a Bright Addition on the South Coast

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Nearly 700 bike riders are on the road with more safety than they had a few weeks ago.

Earlier this month the group known as "MOVE Santa Barbara County" which supports bike riding safety and safe routes handed out free rechargeable LED bike lights.

It was just after we changed the clocks and it was getting darker earlier..

They set up in Santa Barbara on the Eastside and downtown, also in Carpinteria, Isla Vista and Goleta as part of a week-long distribution.

A total of 670 lights were installed on bikes.

The event was sponsored by The Shoemaker Family Fund and LEAP Central Coast and carried the name, Iluminando La Noche or Light Up the Night.

They also shared information about a do-it-yourself bike repair shop on Olive street known as Bici Centro.

In addition to bike riders, MOVE Santa Barbara County educates and advocates

for people who walk and take public transit.

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.

