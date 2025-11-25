Game Seeker Ready to Roll the Dice Again at a New Location

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – A Santa Barbara business that closed earlier this year has moved and will reopen Saturday in a new downtown location.

With a message: "Let the Games Begin!" and a ribbon cutting, the Game Seeker has plans to officially open on Saturday.

The previous location was on State Street by Cota Street in the 500 block. The new location is at 920 State Street just up from Canon Perdido Street, next to the Santa Barbara International Film Festival Film Center.

The address is part of the parking structure owned by city and the lease was negotiated and approved by the City Council earlier this year.

The owner says she encourages customers to shop locally, not just for the holidays, but year-round.

Ingrid Estrella, her husband and child were all smiles at keeping the local vibe going. She said, "these are our neighbors, our friends our community. Every dollar that gets spent comes back into our community whether it is taxes or going to a local restaurant or going to another shop employing local youth, for a lot of local youth, these retail jobs are a stepping stone to stepping into a career for later in their life."

The Game Seeker will have classic games, the newest games and many puzzles.

There will also be games in Spanish and games for theme parties. All are very popular for get togethers with family and friends at home. There will also be an area to play some games in the store in the future.

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.