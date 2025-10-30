Sports Fans Pack Chumash Sports Bar to Watch World Series on a 220-inch Screen

SANTA YNEZ, Calif. (KEYT) – Sports fans following the World Series are packing restaurants and bars showing the games on the Central Coast.

What could be the largest TV showing the series and many other sports in our area is the Chumash Casino Resort in the Santa Ynez Valley.

The main screen at the upstairs Sports Bar at Chumash is 220-inches, about four times as big as the typical large home TV you might have. It's surrounded by multiple screens of various sizes around the bar, tables, in the booths and in a lounge setting with couches.



The staff has been in the valley community recently doing outreach to get the word out to local sports fans.



Sports Bar Server Queenie May Alinar was wearing a Dodgers jersey recently at the Santa Barbara County Vintners Festival booth. She offered food tastings and said at the Sports Bar, "the people love it. People can get food, drinks. People can scream whatever they want, we don't worry about that and no smoking. You can bring your family too."

There's a wide range of visitors to see the busy screens with baseball, football, basketball and sometimes boxing and racing.

"We have people from Southern California like Oxnard. LA. Right here in SLO. They come to the sports bar and visit us. It's crazy," said Alinar.

The sports bar menu taps into food from six restaurants on the site including burgers, noodles, sushi, salads, tacos and sides.



It's open during the week from noon until midnight and on Saturday and Sundays it opens at 10. Game six of the World Series with the Dodgers and Blue Jays will be shown there tomorrow night.

