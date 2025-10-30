Skip to Content
Hundreds of Kids to Enjoy Pre-Halloween Fun at PAL Program Trunk-or-Treat

Trunk or Treat takes place tonight at the Spencer Adams Park in Santa Barbara
John Palminteri
Published 11:54 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – The annual Santa Barbara Trunk-or-Treat in Santa Barbara will bring out hundreds of kids tonight for the pre-Halloween event.

It takes place in the parking lot at Spencer Adams Park downtown. That's adjacent to the Police Activities League (PAL) program headquarters on Chapala St. at the corner of Victoria.

The parking lot will be full of vehicles, many from first responders, and a festive experience.

The event will have candy, music, a photo spot and a family friendly, safe environment for kids to get Halloween candy and also meet first responders from agencies including police and fire.

It runs 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and is free.

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3-12. To learn more about John, click here.

