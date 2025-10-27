Immigration Concerns Loom as Museum of Contemporary Art Calls Off Día de los Muertos Event

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - There will not be a cultural street festival around the Museum of Contemporary Art in Santa Barbara for Día de los Muertos this year.

It would have taken place Saturday, Nov. 1.

The event, also known as a calenda, has been postponed. The museum has expressed concerns over immigration issues and public safety. A statement said, "the threat to undocumented families remains very real."

Last year hundreds of people attended at the intersection of Anapamu St. and State St. in downtown in what was a colorful community gathering.

In announcing the cancellation, Executive Director Dalia Garcia said, "we do not take this decision lightly. But we take it with conviction. Because to honor Día de los Muertos fully means honoring the dignity, safety, and humanity of those who live its truth every day not just in November, but all year long."

The Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara (MCASB) statement:

As Executive Director of MCASB and the creator of Calenda Día de los Muertos, I write on behalf of our institution to share a difficult but necessary decision: this year, we will pause our annual Dia de los Muertos Calenda celebration. This decision emerged from deep reflection and ongoing conversations with artists, community members, and immigrant rights advocates. Many have reminded us that although ICE raids may no longer dominate daily headlines, the threat to undocumented families remains very real. Policies that criminalize migration, restrict access to essential services, and sow fear continue to endanger lives. To hold a public celebration without naming this reality risks turning ancestral practices into mere aesthetic décor and commodifying Indigenous identities stripping them of their meaning and dignity. Such a gesture would be disconnected from the very communities it claims to honor. Calenda was never intended as spectacle. It was born from relationship, ancestral reverence, and a commitment to justice. Its power lies not in its scale, but in its intention. And intention requires honesty: not everyone has the privilege to celebrate openly. For many in our community, visibility carries risk. At MCASB, we believe cultural expression must be rooted in integrity not commodification. Día de los Muertos is not a theme; it is a living practice of remembrance, resistance, and love. When traditions are stripped of their context and offered as entertainment, they lose their soul. We refuse to contribute to that erasure. This year, rather than host a public procession, we will redirect our energy and resources toward supporting community-led efforts that protect, heal, and advocate for those most impacted by systemic injustice. We remain steadfast in our belief that art and justice are inseparable and that a museum’s highest calling is to stand with its community, especially when doing so requires sacrifice. Looking ahead, we are already working to ensure that next year’s Calenda should conditions allow, can be a truly safe, inclusive, and a co-created gathering. We are actively deepening partnerships with institutions and organizations whose values align with ours, so that when we come together again, it is with shared purpose, mutual care, and collective strength. We do not take this decision lightly. But we take it with conviction. Because to honor Día de los Muertos fully means honoring the dignity, safety, and humanity of those who live its truth every day not just in November, but all year long. With gratitude and solidarity, Dalia Garcia, Executive Director, & the MCASB Team

Una declaración del Museo de Arte Contemporáneo de Santa Bárbara (MCASB):

Como directora ejecutiva del MCASB y creadora de la Calenda Día de los Muertos, escribo en nombre de nuestra institución para compartir una decisión difícil pero necesaria: este año, suspendemos nuestra celebración anual del Día de los Muertos Calenda. Esta decisión surgió tras una profunda reflexión y conversaciones continuas con artistas, miembros de la comunidad y defensores de los derechos de las personas migrantes. Muchos nos han recordado que, aunque las redadas de ICE ya no estén en los titulares todos los días, la amenaza para las familias indocumentadas sigue siendo muy real. Las políticas que criminalizan la migración, restringen el acceso a servicios básicos y siembran miedo continúan poniendo en peligro vidas. Sin nombrar esta realidad, cualquier celebración pública se arriesga a transformar prácticas ancestrales en decorado estético y a convertir identidades indígenas en productos de consumo, lejos de su significado y dignidad: un gesto desconectado de las comunidades a las que pretende honrar. El Día de los Muertos Calenda nunca fue concebida como espectáculo. Nació de la relación, la memoria ancestral y un compromiso con la justicia. Su fuerza no radica en su escala, sino en su intención. Y la intención exige honestidad: no todas las personas tienen el privilegio de celebrar abiertamente. Para muchas en nuestra comunidad, la visibilidad conlleva riesgos. En el MCASB creemos que la expresión cultural debe estar arraigada en la integridad, no en la mercantilización. El Día de los Muertos no es un “tema”; es una práctica viva de recuerdo, resistencia y amor. Cuando se despoja a las tradiciones de su contexto y se ofrecen como entretenimiento, pierden su alma. Nos negamos a contribuir a esa pérdida. Este año, en lugar de organizar una procesión pública, redirigiremos nuestra energía y recursos hacia iniciativas comunitarias que protejan, sanen y defiendan a quienes más sufren las injusticias sistémicas. Mantenemos firme nuestra convicción de que el arte y la justicia son inseparables, y que la misión más alta de un museo es estar al lado de su comunidad, especialmente cuando eso requiere sacrificio. Mirando al futuro, ya estamos trabajando para garantizar que la Calenda del próximo año, si las condiciones lo permiten, pueda ser un espacio verdaderamente seguro, inclusivo y co-creado. Estamos fortaleciendo alianzas con instituciones y organizaciones cuyos valores coinciden con los nuestros, para que, cuando volvamos a reunirnos, lo hagamos con propósito compartido, cuidado mutuo y fuerza colectiva. No tomamos esta decisión a la ligera. Pero la tomamos con convicción. Porque honrar plenamente el Día de los Muertos significa honrar la dignidad, la seguridad y la humanidad de quienes viven su verdad todos los días, no solo en noviembre, sino durante todo el año. Con gratitud y solidaridad, Dalia Garcia, Directora Ejecutiva, y el equipo de MCASB

