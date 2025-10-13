Vintners Blend Education with the Upcoming Festival for Wine Enthusiasts

SANTA YNEZ VALLEY, Calif. (KEYT) - The 41st Santa Barbara County Vintners Festival will be a time to visitors to go in-depth on the wine industry and come away with an education they'll remember for years.

While it is a fun event with like-minded wine lovers, there are always trends you can get ahead of and the industry welcomes interaction at all levels.

This year's event will be at Vega Vineyards in Buellton. With early entry starting from 12:00pm – 4:00pm, and general admission from 1:00pm - 4:00pm

Many of the region’s wineries are hosting dinners and special events.

At the event there will be 70+ wineries, a chance to meet winemakers and winery owners, and enjoy both food and music. More than 25 restaurants will be serving samples and chefs will be attending.

Sparkling wine will be served in The Bubble Lounge.

This year there will also be a Wine Camp with a discussion with wine industry experts, and some specialized foods. This will also include an awards ceremony.

Last year's event sold out.

For tickets and more information go to: Santa Barbara Vintners Festival

