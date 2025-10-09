Still Unstoppable: Santa Barbara Rescue Volunteers Save Lives Despite Outdated Gear

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) — They climb cliffs, brave flash floods, and search deep into the backcountry — but Santa Barbara County Search and Rescue volunteers are doing it all with equipment that’s decades old.

The all-volunteer team responds to hundreds of emergencies each year, from lost hikers to car crashes along mountain roads. Many say they’re still relying on outdated radios and rescue gear from the early 2000s, sometimes in life-or-death conditions.

Despite the challenges, team members remain dedicated to their mission — saving lives across some of California’s toughest terrain.

Volunteers say community support and updated tools are crucial to keep their life-saving work strong for the future.

“We’ll always answer the call,” one rescuer said, “but better equipment means we can do it even safer.”

