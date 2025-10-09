Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Detectives ask for help investigating October 4 Isla Vista stabbing that hospitalized two men

KEYT
By
today at 5:24 pm
Published 5:34 pm

ISLA VISTA, Calif. (KEYT) – Two men were hospitalized with stab wounds after a fight in the 6700 block of Del Playa Drive and investigators are turning to the public for help in their investigation.

On Oct. 4, shortly after midnight, two adult men were taken to the hospital with stab wounds after an altercation in the 6700 block of Del Playa Drive stated a press release from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office Thursday.

Both men are expected to recover from their injuries shared the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives believe that several people were involved in the stabbing and that others witnessed the incident who may have cell phone video or photos from the scene explained the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sheriff's detectives at 805-681-4150 and those who would like to share their information while remaining anonymous can call 805-681-4171 or visit here.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
del playa drive
isla vista
KEYT
public assistance request
santa barbara county sheriff's office
stabbing investigation

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content