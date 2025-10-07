Goleta Residents Discuss Homelessness, Safety and More at ‘Coffee with a Cop’

GOLETA, Calif. (KEYT) - The residents of Goleta have had a chance to talk one-on-one with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's department assigned to their area.

It was part of a 'Coffee with a Cop' program with a special emphasis on Goleta, the Sheriff's Office is contracted as the police department.

The event was held at the McDonald's on Fairview which donated all the coffee for those attending.

The issues were widely distributed.

Public Information Officer Raquel Zick said, "we talked about homelessness, we talked about the (housing) program across the street that addresses some of the homeless issues in this area, we talked about e-bikes, we talked about traffic safety with some of the changes in the speed limits."

One of the groups to come forward was Mom's Demand Action, Sarah Penna said, "we were building relationships with the police department here in Goleta. We were talking to them about safe storage of firearms, so we hand out a lot of gun locks in the community."

The department had several members of the command staff on hand.

Upcoming there will be a special 'Coffee with a Cop' program that will focus on Isla Vista issues and events including the unsanctioned spring festival known as Deltopia that draws thousands of visitors.

