Erewhon potential expansion to Santa Barbara splits local opinion

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – Luxury grocery store Erewhon could soon set up more shop on the Central Coast.

Erewhon's Instagram page posted a series of maps in various major cities, including New York, Chicago, San Francisco, and Santa Barbara.

The brand's Chief Growth Officer, Kabir Jain said its store could expand locations past its LA and Ventura County base.

Though popular among celebrities, exorbitant prices at its stores, including $26 hyperoxygenated water and $154 premium steak, alienate many.

Santa Barbara citizens voiced their opinions on the potential change to the city's official subreddit:

"Erewhon makes Bristol Farms look like the 99 cent store. I’m not sure if it will pass the vibe check here but we’ll see." Reddit user, locallylit805 "SB becoming like the richest, shallowest, most expensive parts of LA is what will make me leave this city. I don’t want a $25 strawberry or $50 cashew milk. And I don’t really like the idea of my neighbors being the type of people that do either. Ew." Reddit user, cheeky_pterodactyl "Jeez, 98% of people replying with their opinion didn't even read the post. Its pretty clear there is NO physical brick and mortar opening up in town. They will just be available to ship to people in SB apparently." Reddit user, ZapatosDeMarca

Your News Channel reached out to Erewhon's press team and are awaiting comment on the potential arrival to Santa Barbara.