Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Coastal Cleanup Day Will Revive Local Environment, Provide Data for Legislation

Coastal Cleanup Day takes place Saturday September 20.
John Palminteri
Coastal Cleanup Day takes place Saturday September 20.
By
Published 11:53 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – The annual Coastal Cleanup Day – Saturday September 20th – will not only spruce up beaches, but also provide data that is used for legislation in Sacramento.

Volunteers are signing up through groups including Explore Ecology in Santa Barbara.

Cleanup efforts can be done by an individual or with a team.

The area for the Santa Barbara cleanup teams will be from the Rincon to Jalama Beach.

They will also fan out to parks and creeks that have an impact on waterways to the ocean.

Tons of trash is picked up annually. In 2024 Santa Barbara area volunteers came back in with 5,299 pounds of trash and covered 87 miles.

Finding in some of the contents help legislators frame policies to keep the environment clean. That ranges from smoking bans, to more recycling and trash disposal efforts.

(More details, video and photos will be added here later today.)

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3-12. To learn more about John, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content