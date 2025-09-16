Coastal Cleanup Day Will Revive Local Environment, Provide Data for Legislation

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – The annual Coastal Cleanup Day – Saturday September 20th – will not only spruce up beaches, but also provide data that is used for legislation in Sacramento.

Volunteers are signing up through groups including Explore Ecology in Santa Barbara.

Cleanup efforts can be done by an individual or with a team.

The area for the Santa Barbara cleanup teams will be from the Rincon to Jalama Beach.

They will also fan out to parks and creeks that have an impact on waterways to the ocean.

Tons of trash is picked up annually. In 2024 Santa Barbara area volunteers came back in with 5,299 pounds of trash and covered 87 miles.

Finding in some of the contents help legislators frame policies to keep the environment clean. That ranges from smoking bans, to more recycling and trash disposal efforts.

