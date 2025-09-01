Conception Memorial visitors pay respects on eve of dive boat fire anniversary

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-The sixth anniversary of the deadly Conception dive boat fire is on Sept. 2.

On Labor Day, people made a point of visiting the memorial at the end of the Santa Barbara break wall.

The dive boat caught fire off Santa Cruz Island before daybreak on Labor Day in 2019.

All 33 passengers and one crew member, sleeping below deck, died.

Mick Kronman took a seat by the memorial and reflected on the tragedy.

"I was Harbor Master at the time it happened and I wanted to take the time today as I do every year to come here and pay my respects to the people who lost their lives in this unmitigated tragedy," said Kronman.

Kronman said it led to a focus on safety improvements.

Conception Captain Jerry Boylan was convicted of seaman's manslaughter and sentenced to four years in prison, but he is out on bail while the decision is under appeal.

Trader Joe's donated flowers to place by the memorial over Labor Day holiday weekend and volunteers are tending to them.