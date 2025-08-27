Demolition Makes Room for New Sports Complex at Santa Barbara City College

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – One of the most significant changes in recent years at Santa Barbara City College is their latest project - a new sports complex.

The old Physical Education building is going through demolition. It had been in place more than 60 years and was outdated in several ways.

The new building will be a $105-million dollar four-story sports complex, and will be in the same area on the main campus facing the ocean off Loma Alta Drive.

Funding came from Measure P that was approved by more than 60-percent of the voters.

It will generate $77 million dollars and the state will fund the rest.

The demolition is a careful process for the campus and the community with heavy equipment on-site and several concerns when dealing with an older building.

Santa Barbara City College President Erika Endrijonas said, "we are taking out all the asbestos, pcb's and other things that are hazardous. Then continuing to take the building apart – there will be some opportunities where there will be a wrecking ball. We are not blowing it into pieces, we are not collapsing the building, (that's) not great for the environment."

Students on campus for the new school year in classrooms near the construction project will be hearing some of the sounds as part of the on going work.

The new complex is about a two-year project.

