Oxnard Native Overcomes Hardships With a Passion for Dance

OXNARD, Calif. (KEYT) – In Oxnard, Jesus Amezcua is living proof that when life gets tough, you just gotta dance it out.

The Central Coast native says he always had a love for dancing – break dancing to be exact. He started dancing at the age of six, and only improved over time. Mastered balancing on his head and his hands, perfecting his spins, and nailing his footwork. Amezcua's work soon expanded well pass dancing – breaking his way to some acting and modeling gigs.

Amezcua was in the midst of chasing these dreams when life threw at him a major obstacle. Doctors found a disc in the side of the dancer's neck, and shortly after he was diagnosed with Neurogenic Thoracic Outlet Syndrome – caused by compression in the nerves located within the neck region.

"Basically, my life for three years was in bed, going to the hospital, and therapy. A lot of doctors told me that that was it for me. They told me that dancing and running and working out was not going to be it for me," explained Amezcua.

Amezcua's long road to recovery was accompanied by the weight of depression, anxiety and suicidal thoughts – overwhelmed with the feeling he may never dance again.

Fortunately, Amezcua proved himself and others wrong as he continues to follow his passion for dance. The Oxnard native now teaches dance classes to students TK through 6 Grade.

Amezcua says his story is a great reminder that at the end of the day there will always be a light at the end of the tunnel.

"Teaching the kids, it's a wonderful feeling. I feel like they're my salvation. Like every time I'm with the kiddos, I live in the moment. I feel like I can breathe better when I'm with them. Being with the kids and working with them, it's a major blessing."

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