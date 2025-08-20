Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Santa Barbara city employee Dayton Aldrich facing child pornography and weapons charges

KEYT
By
today at 12:42 pm
Published 12:52 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Dayton Robery Aldrich, a former employee of the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office and current employee of the City of Santa Barbara, was charged Wednesday with: the possession, manufacture, and distribution of child pornography; possession of assault weapons; possession of extended-capacity magazines; and possession of cocaine with an assault weapon.

Aldrich is currently a Community Development Program Specialist with the City of Santa Barbara and previously worked as a Victim Witness Program Assistant and Legal Office Professional for the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office from 2015 to 2017 and from 2019 to 2024 shared the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office in a press release Wednesday.

Aldrich was arraigned in Santa Barbara County Superior Court on his above charges on Aug. 20, 2025, and is being held at the Santa Barbara County Jail on a $500,000 bail detailed the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

Your News Channel has reached out to the City of Santa Barbara about the allegations and its response will be added to this article when it is received.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
child pornography
City of Santa Barbara
Dayton Robert Aldrich
KEYT
possession of assault weapons
Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12.

