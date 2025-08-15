Skip to Content
Greek Festival welcomes several at Chase Palm Park for another year

today at 6:30 pm
Published 6:55 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Greek Festival in Santa Barbara has a new location but the same cultural celebration of the Mediterranean.

The Santa Barbara Greek Orthodox Church moved its long-time celebration from Oak Park to the waterfront, but still offered authentic Greek food, live music, traditional dancing and a new backdrop for the festival.

Crowds are enjoying performances by local Greek dance groups — with plenty of opportunities to join in and learn the steps — along with the sounds of “The 4 Greeks.”

Food booths are serving gyros, hummus and pita, loukoumades, spanakopita, Greek salad, baklava, souvlaki, saganaki and pastitsio.

Drinks include local draft beers, imported Greek beers, Greek wine tastings and Loux imported Greek sodas.

The festival continues through Saturday and you can find more information at the Fesitval's website.

Caleb Nguyen

Caleb is a Digital Content Producer and Weekend Sports Anchor for News Channel 3-12. For more about Caleb, click here.

