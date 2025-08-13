End of shift for the Vietnam Huey helicopter based in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The very visible reminder of the Vietnam War in Santa Barbara, a Huey helicopter, is now gone after about 30 years.

The local Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA) Chapter 218 tried to find a permanent site for the helicopter and not on a trailer, but that was unsuccessful.

The group looked at the Santa Barbara Airport, the Santa Maria Airport, Vandenberg and Pt. Mugu.

Now it is going to the Chico Air Museum in Northern California which has several military aircraft. Officially it is a Bell Helicopter UH-1.

The Big Red Crane Company from Carpinteria assisted in moving the chopper from its old trailer to another one where it was secured and sent on its way Wednesday morning.

It had been stored at the Armory Yard near Santa Barbara High School.

The helicopter was well known in the area and when it was on display, the public could see it up close and even sit inside. It has been around since the 1990's.

It is an Army helicopter and saw active duty in war zones.

