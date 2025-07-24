Cliff Drive Redesign Aims to Make Safety a Priority for All

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - One of Santa Barbara’s most car-centric roads is getting a major transformation. The city is moving forward with a $27 million project to redesign a 3.1-mile stretch of Cliff Drive — making it safer and more accessible for pedestrians, bicyclists, and students.

The plan includes four new traffic signals, fourteen crosswalks, curb extensions, safety lighting, and a fully separated bike path.

This project aims to make the area safer for students and pedestrians, especially local schools around the area including Santa Barbara City College.

The city also plans to make changes near the Mesa strip mall, home to several businesses including Taco Bell. The area will be converted to a one-way with angled parking to improve traffic flow and create a more walkable space.

Cliff Drive was originally built as a highway by Caltrans and was only relinquished to the city after years of lobbying in the early 2000s. After over a decade of community engagement, planning meetings, and grant applications, the project is finally moving forward.

”It’s revolutionary because we are transforming this reall high speed road way into a local street," says, Jessica Grant, Supervising Transportation Planner. "That really honors the safety for all road users whether you are driving, walking, or biking.”

The city has secured $27 million through California’s Active Transportation Program.

The project will go before the Santa Barbara City Council on July 29 for an environmental determination — a key step before moving into the final design and right-of-way phase.

If approved, construction could begin as early as 2026.

This project will close the final gap in the 30-mile Coastal Bike Route, connecting UC Santa Barbara to Ventura County.

For more information on the plans and timeline you can visit their official website.

