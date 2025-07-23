The U.S. Coast Guard Assists with a Chopper After a Boat Crash in Carpinteria Tuesday night

CARPINTERIA, Calif. - A dramatic scene played out at Carpinteria State Beach Tuesday night when a sailboat crashed ashore.

There was one person on board, who witnesses say was able to get into a smaller "dingy."

The emergency came after the boat reportedly lost power and drifted, eventually coming ashore east of Linden Avenue and west of the oil industry pier.

The man on board was assisted to shore with the help of the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Department water rescue team. They arrived with jet skis.

TowBoatUS-Ventura inspected the vessel Wednesday morning and is preparing to take it back out at high tide. It is still sea worthy and does not have any major damage that would sink the vessel.

The incident was very loud when the chopper arrived from the Coast Guard Forward Operating Base (FOB) from Ventura County. It hovered over the scene and provided a spotlight.

Many campers came out from the nearby campgrounds at the waterfront.

The area was cordonedoff bu t many people got a close up look.

