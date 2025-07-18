Have Direct Contact with 50 Wineries at the California Wine Festival in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The California Wine Festival is set to put some of the state's finest wines and newest wines on display for hundreds of people this week.

The festival comes as more people look to understand the industry and learn about the latest trends. In Santa Barbara County the production of wine grapes normally very high, has dropped in the last year.

The festival's Executive Director Emily Kaufmann says it is a good place to talk to the winery owners the winemakers and their staffs and even do side by side comparisons.



"Not just the wineries in your own backyard, being able to taste kind of the expansive, wine regions throughout California and beyond. That's what sets our event apart from a lot of other events," she said.

About 50 wineries will be pouring at the Saturday event that will have live music and some retails vendors.

Friday night will have a special rare and reserve tasting at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Hotel.

For those who seek festivals that can bring multiple regions together, this annual event can be a one-stop shop. Kaufmann says there will be many options, "to find a wine they like."

That will include tasting from the Central Coast, Napa, Sonoma, Temecula, Mendocino and other regions both north and south of Santa Barbara.

Some of the established wineries still want to "introduce their brand to new patrons and visitors of the wine festival and even some really smaller boutique wineries, that are direct to consumer. They really do need to get out in front and let them taste their wines," said Kaufmann.

A silent auction is planned as part of the weekend events. That benefits the Food Bank of Santa Barbara County. We've been working with them for years. It's a great relationship and partnership and we're happy to give back," said Kaufmann.

There will also be nine restaurants taking part in a tri-tip competition. "This is the only one of the four events that we do throughout California where we actually have a barbecue competition," she said.

The winner is chosen by those who are tasting the samples.

