Several meetings are set for community members to speak out or get information following Immigration Enforcement

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - There will be several gatherings and government meetings specifically to deal with immigration enforcement actions in the last week.

Tuesday there will be statements on the steps of the Santa Barbara County Courthouse at 9:45 a.m. by the Board of Supervisors, The District Attorney, the Sheriff and Public Defender.

They are going to talk about resources available to those who need them and the role the local government can serve during these stressful times. Many families left behind after arrests will need help financially and with support services.

There will also be an agenda item at the regular board meeting that was added late last week for a full discussion, questions for the staff and public comments.

In the evening, Santa Barbara City leaders will join the community with a town hall meeting at 6:30 p.m. It will be held at the Franklin Center on the Santa Barbara Eastside.

The public will have a chance to ask questions, speak out and get assistance.