Recent Immigration Raids Could Impact Key Economic Months in Carpinteria

CARPINTERIA, Calif. - The small coastal town of Carpinteria relies on its summer tourism and loyal local residents to keep its economy bolstered, but that could be threatened.

This week there have been at least three high profile immigration actions and the fall out is already being seen.

Some business owners say they are already seeing a drop in customers about the same time as the raids began. One owner said she is getting calls before customers come in to make sure the area is safe.

This weekend is the 68th St. Joseph's Carnival at a Catholic Church in the city with a large field that is annually one of the summer highlights. Thousands usually attend for the rides, homemade food and entertainment for three days. It is also a significant fundraiser.

It will be a test location to see if the turnout is the same or impacted by the Homeland Security raids.

Thursday at a confrontation with immigration agents residents who were legally in the U.S. said they were becoming afraid based on the unpredictable nature of the raids.

There are residents who are in favor of the actions to remove someone in the country who is here illegally and has committed a crime that could lead to deportation. Those voices have not been in the forefront of the rallies which have been highly emotional, and at times violent.

