Thirteen Trees to be Removed on Milpas Street

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Thirteen trees, including eight ficus trees, are being removed from Milpas Street in Santa Barbara for a project intended to improve pedestrian safety and accessibility.

Many people in the community appreciate the look and shade provided by the trees, but the trees' roots have damaged the sidewalks in several places.

The city says it has room to plant about three dozen trees to make up for the loss.

The approved species include water gum, Sydney red gum, New Zealand Christmas and African fern pine. The first two are related to eucalyptus trees.

