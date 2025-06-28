Assault Suspect Arrested After Damaging Harbor Kiosk

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Police Department arrested a suspect Friday who they say is the suspect in a previous assault involving a knife that left one man with a laceration to the hand.

The police say the 22-year-old man was arrested after damaging a Harbor Kiosk arm with a GMC truck around 7:10 pm.

Police say the truck left the area and was followed by a witness. The truck was able to enter Hope Ranch and was located by officers near the intersection of Las Palmas Drive and La Cumbre Road as it exited the neighborhood.

At 7:27 pm, a Santa Barbara Police Officer conducted a traffic stop, and they say the suspect was the only occupant in the truck.

Santa Barbara Sheriff's Department took custody of the suspect and booked him on several charges after learning he was the suspect in the previous assault charges.

Further charges are pending following the results of an investigation into the damaged Harbor Kiosk.