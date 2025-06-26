Local historian disputes official 1925 death toll

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - There are conflicting death tolls from the 1925 earthquake.

Just about every source online states "13 deaths. However, Santa Barbara "Ambassador" historian, Neal Graffy, is adamant that the correct number is 11.

Graffy said during his research he started with roughly 60 names. Through misspellings and mistaken identifies, he was able to weed out and verify victims' names through funeral home records and county coroner inquests. He also validated spellings through immigration records, World War I draft registrations and other official documents.

"All together, as far as I know at this point, in total, Santa Barbara earthquake deaths do total 13," Graffy said. "One from 1812, 11 from 1925 and, one from 1926. So, there's our 13 but it's not the 13 that people have been writing about."

Graffy said ironically, the one death a year later in 1926 came on the same date.

"We can also add to our Santa Barbara earthquake death list, the young lad. He was three years old. He died exactly one year after the 1925 earthquake -- June 29, 1926. We had an earthquake and a brick fell from a chimney. So, that's another death."

He said he's written obituaries for all of them and even had headstones installed for four of the unmarked graves.

The longtime, local historian is scheduled to give a talk on Friday, June 27 on the 'Earthquake Eleven' for the Santa Barbara Mission Archive-Library.

Then on Sunday, he'll read the list of the 11 names during the Santa Barbara Earthquake Centennial "Day of Remembrance" ceremony.