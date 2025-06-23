Hollister Road from Los Carneros to Aero Camino closed due to suspicious package investigation

GOLETA, Calif. – Hollister Road has been closed from Los Carneros Road to Aero Camino for the investigation of a suspicious package.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office has deputies on the scene and are asking people to find alternate routes to avoid the area.

The map below shows that smaller streets on the north end of Hollister Road, including Cremona Drive and Los Carneros Way, have also been closed as part of the incident response.

Operations at the Santa Barbara Airport south of Hollister have not been impacted shared the Security Office at the airport with Your News Channel.

This is an evolving emergency response and more information will be added to this article when it becomes available.

