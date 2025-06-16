Southern California Edison announces potential power shutoffs starting Monday at noon

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Southern California Edison is considering potential power shutoffs in parts of southern Santa Barbara County starting at noon on June 16 and running until 12 a.m. on June 18 due to fire conditions in the area.

According to Southern California Edison, the Public Safety Power Shutoffs could potentially impact a total of 11,543 customers in Santa Barbara County.

The images below, courtesy of Southern California Edison, show the areas under the potential, proactive power outages along the southern parts of Santa Barbara County.

The public safety outages roughly match areas under the same consideration last week.

