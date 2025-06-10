Southern California Edison customers in Santa Barbara County may have power shutoff due to weather conditions Wednesday and Thursday

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Southern California Edison is considering power shutoffs for parts of Southern Santa Barbara County June 11 through June 12 due to an increased fire risk in the area.

According to Southern California Edison, the Public Safety Power Shutoffs are expected to potentially go into effect at 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 11 and could run until 3 a.m. Thursday, June 12 because weather conditions may increase the risk of area wildfires.

The power shutoffs could impact a total of 2,796 customers across the county noted the utility company.

The image below, courtesy of Southern California Edison, shows the extent of power shutoffs being considered this week as the orange highlighted areas.

There is a smaller area under the same considerations and for the same period of time further west that is shown in the image below as the orange area.

For the latest information on planned and unplanned outages, visit here or call Southern California Edison at 800-611-1911.

