Paradise Pit Serves Up the Sweetest Spot on the AIDS/Lifecycle Ride Down the California coast

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Over 2,000 riders are coming through the Central Coast this week on the AIDS/ Lifecycle ride and one sweet spot on their fundraising journey will be the break in Santa Barbara.

The Paradise Pit is a commitment by organizer Sean Dooner who is called the Mayor, and his support team of many including Rod Lathim. The history of this event goes back 25 years.

It takes place a Leadbetter Beach today from 10:30 a.m. until 3. p.m.

This stop involves hundreds of gallons of six different flavored ice cream, cookies, churros and 45 gallons of coffee.

The cyclists are finishing up the 540-mile ride from San Francisco to Santa Monica.

This year, however, it is the last ride. The event is concluding due to increased production costs and a significant decline in both participation and fundraising.

The ride continues to the south through Montecito and Carpinteria with the overnight stop in Ventura.

