Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Paradise Pit Serves Up the Sweetest Spot on the AIDS/Lifecycle Ride Down the California coast

The Paradise Pit in Santa Barbara takes place for the last time on the AIDS/Lifecycle ride
John Palminteri
The Paradise Pit in Santa Barbara takes place for the last time on the AIDS/Lifecycle ride
By
Published 11:47 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Over 2,000 riders are coming through the Central Coast this week on the AIDS/ Lifecycle ride and one sweet spot on their fundraising journey will be the break in Santa Barbara.

The Paradise Pit is a commitment by organizer Sean Dooner who is called the Mayor, and his support team of many including Rod Lathim. The history of this event goes back 25 years.

It takes place a Leadbetter Beach today from 10:30 a.m. until 3. p.m.

This stop involves hundreds of gallons of six different flavored ice cream, cookies, churros and 45 gallons of coffee.

The cyclists are finishing up the 540-mile ride from San Francisco to Santa Monica.

This year, however, it is the last ride. The event is concluding due to increased production costs and a significant decline in both participation and fundraising.

The ride continues to the south through Montecito and Carpinteria with the overnight stop in Ventura.

(More photos, video and details will be added here later today.)

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3-12. To learn more about John, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content