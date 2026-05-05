Voting Protection Concerns Coming In Front of Board of Supervisors

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors will be getting an update on the elections process for this year.

The County Clerk, Recorder, Assessor and Registrar of Voters will speak to the board to answer questions raised on April 21st regarding voter security.

That includes oversight to make sure the ballot distribution, voting and counting process is protected from start to finish.

The county works with the Sheriffs Department, District Attorney, and County Administrative office to ensure the ballots are secure and that the public is aware of the process.

There is also outreach in English and several other languages.

A voter "Know Your Rights" information guide has also been distributed to those registared.

Staff is available in-person or on the phone to answer any questions about the process, how to register and how to track their vote. This information is located online and in the voter information pamphlet.

The board is also concerned about the safety of the ballot process and protection of locations from Immigration Enforcement officers.

(More details, video and photos will be added here later today.)

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