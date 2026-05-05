Santa Barbara City Council votes in favor of inclusionary housing recommendations

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) The Santa Barbara City Council voted in favor of 9 out of 10 inclusionary housing study recommendations supported by the planning commission,

The votes followed a progress report presented by staff regarding the "Regional Housing Needs Allocation" mandated by the state.

Out of 863 permitted units this year, they found 38 very low income units, 93 low income units, 69 moderate and 663 above moderate.

That means low and very low income housing units make up 8.5 percent of the total.

Santa Barbara Community Development Director Allison Debusk called it a balancing act.

"We are trying to balance providing new residential units which will ultimately help the housing supply, but also providing affordable housing for some many community residents that need it," said Debusk.

The Santa Barbara City Council also talked about the monthly cost of new studios.

"The study did show that new studios are averaging about $3500, but that doesn't take into account older units that were built before 2017 that are also part of the market," said Debusk.

Some new units are now leasing on Haley Street or under construction of Garden Street.

City staff gave the council 10 recommendations.

They unanimously voted in favor of (A) that applies inclusionary housing requirements to all rental projects with five or more units.

They vote 5-2 to approved (B) maintaining current requirement: (Projects with 10 or more units:15% Middle-Income & Upper-Middle-income for ownership and 10 % Moderate-income for rental.)

They voted 5-2 to support of (C) the Planning Commission In-lieu Fee Rate of $91.41 per square foot.

They voted 5-2 in favor of (D) an Ownership In-lieu Fee Rate of $72.53 per square feet.

They also vote 5-2 in favor of (E) Small Project In-Lieu Fee Rate revision of $50.00 per square foot.

In most of the votes Mayor Pro Tempore Kristen Sneddon voted no and Wendy Santamaria abstained.

The council voted unanimously in favor of (F) that allows rental inclusionary units above allowed density, similar to the ownership program.

The council voted 5-2 in favor of (G-1) that considers In Lieu Fee Payment for All Fractional Inclusionary Units.

But the council voted 6-1 to ask staff to come back with more information before they vote on (G-2) that would consider In-Lieu Payment for all inclusionary requirements.

And the council voted unanimously in favor of (H) to simplify In-Lieu Fee Calculations by using the same methodology for ownership project as currently used for rental projects.

The council also voted unanimously in favor of (I) to support the Planning Commission revision recommendation to evaluate alternative cost index indicators using the California Construction Cost Index or CCCI of $37.34.

And lastly, they voted unanimously in favor of (J) to align calculation with state and other jurisdictions methods from 100% to 110%.

Mayor Randy Rowse called the recommendations are flexible enough to start conversations when developers come to town.

Councilmembers also acknowledged the need to build more units especially downtown.

For more information visit https://www.SantaBarbaraCA.gov