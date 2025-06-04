Thousands of Bicyclists Pedaling Through the Central Coast for Final AIDS/LifeCycle Fundraiser

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - More than 2,000 bicyclists are pedaling through the Central Coast this week during the last ever AIDS/LifeCycle bike ride from San Francisco to Los Angeles.

First held in 1994, the event has been a fully-supported, seven-day, 545-mile bike ride down the California coastline that raises money and awareness in the fight against HIV and AIDS.

However, last year's organizers announced the 2025 ride will the final one, citing increased production costs combined with a significant decline in both participation and fundraising.

This year's ride started in San Francisco on Sunday at the Cow Palace and will conclude with what is sure to be an emotional ending this Saturday at Santa Monica Beach.

This year, there are about 2,500 cyclists taking part and about 800 volunteers.

The cyclists first entered the four-day portion of their ride on the Central Coast on Tuesday with an overnight stop at the Paso Robles Event Center, home of the California Mid-State Fair.

On Wednesday, cyclists are traveling some of the most picturesque locations during the entire ride, pedaling about 85 miles from Paso Robles to Santa Maria, where they will finish for the day and spend the night at Preisker Park.

The next day is the shortest ride of the route, a quick 42-mile trip from Preisker Park to Riverbend Park in Lompoc.

Later in the week on Friday, the route will start in Lompoc and end at San Buenaventura State Beach in Ventura.

Since it was created, the AIDS/Lifecycle has brought in more than $300 million, giving it the distinction as the largest HIV and AIDS fundraiser in the world.

This year's ride has already raised more than $17 million and counting.

For more information about the AIDS/LifeCycle, click here to visit the official website.

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.

