Gauchos bats stay hot as they run-rule Pepperdine

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - The Gauchos are turning into quite a hit.

William Vasseur blasted a grand slam as part of a 7-run eighth inning as the Gauchos finished off Pepperdine 13-3 in a game shortened by the NCAA run rule.

It's the third time in the past four games that UCSB has reached double-digits in runs and hits.

Rowan Kelly collected four of the Gauchos 11 hits as he was a triple shy of hitting for the cycle.

His solo home run in the seventh inning put UCSB up 6-3.

(Kelly was 4-for-4 with 3 runs and an RBI. Entenza Design).

Liam Barrett got the scoring started as he lined a two-out, bases-loaded double down the right field line to drive in three runs. Corey Nunez singled to drive in Barrett to make it 4-0 Gauchos.

UCSB pitcher Josh Jannicelli struck out the side in the first inning and finished with five punchouts in 2.2 innings on the mound. He left early due to a blister.

(Freshman Josh Jannicelli allowed one earned run in 2 2/3 innings. Entenza Design).

Raymond Olivas, AJ Krodel and Cole Tryba provided solid relief for UCSB who improved to 31-15 on the season.

(Tryba notched his third save of the season. Entenza Design).

UCSB returns to Big West play this weekend with three games at CSUN.

The Gauchos are one game behind first place Cal Poly with six league games remaining before the conference tournament.

Pepperdine is now 18-29 on the year. Ventura High School graduate Josh Woodworth went 1-for-4 and drove in the Waves first run of the game with a booming double in the third inning.

(Woodworth is enjoying a solid freshman season with the Waves with 9 home runs. Entenza Design).